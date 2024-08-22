Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s golf club in Jupiter, Florida, where multi-million-dollar villas flank the greens of an 18-hole course, reflects the new geography of his family business.

Long based in New York, the Trump Organization has recently gravitated to Florida’s southeast coast, where its golf and resort properties now pay the bills.

A decade ago, before Trump ran for president for the first time as a Republican in 2016, his golf courses and resorts were a drain on the company's cash flow, which mostly came from real estate, according to a Reuters analysis of court and tax records and other financial disclosures.