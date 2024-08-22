The Taliban have barred United Nations-appointed special rapporteur Richard Bennett from entering Afghanistan, the administration's spokesperson told local broadcaster Tolo, accusing the human rights watchdog of "spreading propaganda."

Bennett was appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2022 to monitor Afghanistan's human rights situation after the Taliban took over the previous year.

Bennett, who has previously said the Taliban's treatment of women and girls could amounts to a crime against humanity, is based outside Afghanistan but has visited several times to research the situation.