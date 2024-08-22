Luxembourg, known as the world's wealthiest country by per capita economic output, launched a bilateral working holiday program with Japan in June, allowing young people from each country to work while enjoying an extended vacation in the other nation.

"They're very welcome," David Goebbels, then-charge d'affaires ad interim at the Luxembourg Embassy in Tokyo, said in a recent interview. While highlighting the cultural and linguistic diversity in Luxembourg, Goebbels said, "I can only encourage a lot of applicants to come."

The working holiday program is available to Japanese nationals between the ages of 18 and 30, with a cap of 100 visas issued annually. Participants are permitted to live in Luxembourg for up to one year.