Indonesia's parliament has delayed passing revisions to an elections law that had threatened to spark protests on Thursday, following outcry over legislation seen to strengthen the political influence of outgoing President Joko Widodo.

The parliament had planned to ratify on Thursday morning changes that would have reversed a ruling by the constitutional court earlier this week. The legislative changes would have blocked a vocal government critic in the race for the influential post of Jakarta governor, and also paved the way for Widodo's youngest son to run in elections in Java this November.

Deputy house speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said the plenary session had been delayed due to insufficient legislators present.