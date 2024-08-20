Maria Branyas Morera, an American-born Spanish woman believed to be the oldest person in the world, has died, according to her family. She was 117.

Morera died on Monday in Olot, Spain, according to an employee at her nursing home, Residencia Santa Maria del Tura. Her family wrote in a post on her X social media account that she had died peacefully, in her sleep.

"A few days ago she told us: 'One day I will leave here. I will not try coffee again, nor eat yogurt, nor pet my dog'" her family wrote in Spanish in the post. "'I will also leave my memories, my reflections and I will cease to exist in this body. One day I don’t know, but it’s very close, this long journey will be over.'"