Ukraine launched one of the largest ever drone attacks on Moscow on Wednesday, the city's mayor said, with Russian air defense units destroying at least 10 drones flying toward the capital.

Some of the drones were destroyed over the city of Podolsk, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. The city in the Moscow region is some 38 kilometers south of the Kremlin.

"The air defense systems of the Defense Ministry continue to repel enemy UAV (unmanned aerial vehicles) attacks," Sobyanin wrote on the Telegram messaging app at 4:43 a.m. "This is one of the largest attempts to attack Moscow using drones ever. We continue to monitor the situation."