Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday attacked Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris' record on crime and safety, while brushing aside criticism from her campaign over holding an event in a Michigan town where white supremacists had rallied a month ago.

The campaign stop was one of a number Trump is holding this week in battleground states as Democrats meet in Chicago to formally choose Vice President Harris as their nominee in the Nov. 5 election.

But the event in Howell attracted particular attention because of the town's historic association with the Ku Klux Klan.