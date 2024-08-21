Independent U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering ending his campaign to join forces with Republican rival Donald Trump, Kennedy's running mate said in an interview posted online on Tuesday.

The vice presidential candidate, Nicole Shanahan, said that as independents, Kennedy and she ran the risk of drawing support from would-be Trump voters and clearing the way for Democrats Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to win the November election.

"Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump," she told Los Angeles media company Impact Theory.