Saving lives was the childhood dream of 28-year-old Indian doctor Radhika, but after the brutal rape and murder of a colleague, she is increasingly concerned about her own safety.

Earlier this month, at a government-run hospital where Radhika works in the eastern city of Kolkata, the battered and bloodied body of a 31-year-old female doctor was found, sparking outrage.

One man has been detained, but the attack has focused anger on the lack of measures for female doctors to work without fear, and triggered protests and strikes by the medical fraternity.