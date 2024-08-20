With the Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election officially set for Sept. 27, an unusually crowded field of contenders are expected to share their vision to lead Japan in the upcoming weeks.

High among the anticipated issues at play is whether LDP factions will still play a role in how the party chooses its next leader — and, by extension, the next prime minister.

Factions — long at the center of public condemnation for their role in a wide-ranging slush funds scandal — are being discussed again ahead of the race that will kick off its campaign on Sept. 12.