Ukraine said Sunday it had struck a second key bridge in the Kursk region as it seeks to disrupt Moscow's supply routes in its unprecedented incursion on Russian soil, which stretched through its second week.

Russia meanwhile ramped up pressure in east Ukraine, claiming to capture another village just a few kilometers from the Ukrainian-held logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

"Minus one more bridge," Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Telegram, publishing an aerial video of a blast tearing through a bridge near the Russian town of Zvannoye.