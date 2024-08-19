The race for the White House will reach a fevered pitch this week, with Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump battling for momentum — and attention — around the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Harris spent Sunday on a bus tour through the battleground state of Pennsylvania, looking to grow the coalition that rallied around her candidacy after President Joe Biden upended the race a month ago by stepping aside. The president will headline Monday’s proceedings in Chicago, kicking off a week that will see top party officials and celebrities laud the newly minted Democratic nominee.

Trump, for his part, is planning an aggressive schedule that will see him visit the U.S.-Mexico border, hold rallies in four key swing states, and sit for a series of interviews and press engagements. His aides described the push as an intentional effort to goad Harris into unscripted settings herself, in the hope that she could stumble — or revert back to the more liberal policy positions she espoused before joining Biden’s 2020 campaign as his running mate.