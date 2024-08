U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to the Democratic National Convention riding a wave of momentum, as Republicans work to leverage an advantage with voters by attacking her new economic agenda.

A poll released Sunday shows Harris narrowly leads former President Donald Trump in a head-to-head matchup, 49% to 45%, among registered voters nationally.

The same poll — from The Washington Post, ABC News and Ipsos — showed a dead heat in early July when the candidate was President Joe Biden.