It’s been eight years since Co-op Okinawa began supporting farming projects in Laos. As each project begins to take root, the co-op aims to help local farmers grow their businesses to ensure the projects will be sustainable even after the support ends.

Last year, Co-op Okinawa established a series of cooperatives for coffee, beekeeping and rice farming in Attapeu Province in southern Laos. The project leader behind all of this is Osamu Ishihara, 64, who has a track record of helping to develop products that make the most of local resources.

Total sales of local specialty products that Ishihara helped develop in more than 20 regions in and around Attapeu exceeded ¥2 billion. The key to regional development was establishing cooperatives among local farmers.