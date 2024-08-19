Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi announced Monday he will run in the Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election in September, becoming the first to officially throw his hat in the ring in what is set to be an especially crowded race.

At a packed news conference Monday afternoon, he signaled his candidacy could be a symbol of radical change in a party embattled by scandals.

“I make this promise to all party members and the people of Japan: to transform the party into something new, to create a society where people can feel dreams and hopes, and to build a country that can lead the world, with all of you, ” Kobayashi said, stressing his middle-class upbringing.