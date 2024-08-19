Malaysia is inviting countries that buy its palm oil to adopt orangutans but leave them in their natural habitat in the Southeast Asian nation in a tweak of a plan that originally sought to send some abroad, local media reported.

In a scheme modeled on China's "panda diplomacy," Malaysia announced in May that it would send the great apes as gifts to palm oil-purchasing countries, sparking an outcry among conservationists.

Orangutans are critically endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and have lost habitat to logging and agricultural expansion — particularly palm oil plantations.