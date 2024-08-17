Kyiv said Friday its incursion into Russian territory had advanced, claiming it aimed to force Russia to negotiate on "fair" terms, as Moscow's troops announced new gains in eastern Ukraine.

Two and a half years into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv's troops last week launched a major counteroffensive into Russia's Kursk region, sending more than 120,000 people fleeing.

The head of the Ukrainian military Oleksandr Syrsky told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday that "the troops continue to fight and have advanced in some areas from one to three kilometers (0.6 to 1.8 miles) toward the enemy."