Student demonstrators who ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have rejected calls from Bangladesh's two main political parties for quick elections and are considering creating their own party to sustain their movement, according to interviews with four protest leaders.

Their hope: to avoid a repeat of the last 15 years, in which Hasina ruled the country of some 170 million people with an iron fist.

In June, a handful of student leaders — most in their early-to-mid 20s — began organizing demonstrations against a law reserving coveted government jobs for certain segments of the population.