JR Tokai's Tokaido Shinkansen resumed services Saturday morning, a day after operations between Tokyo and Nagoya were halted and bullet trains between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka were severely curtailed as Typhoon Ampil brought heavy rains to the Kanto and Tohoku areas.

The cancellations wreaked havoc on the schedules of travelers as the Bon holiday period wrapped up.

Due to an expected influx of passengers, several extra trains were also operating on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line on Saturday. JR West's Sanyo Shinkansen was also operating as usual after being canceled all day Friday.

Meanwhile, the Tohoku, Joetsu and Yamagata Shinkansen Lines, which had been partially suspended Friday, returned to normal operation from their first trains Saturday.

The typhoon also forced the cancellations Saturday of 76 Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways flights, mainly domestic departures and arrivals at Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

JAL and ANA had canceled a total of 654 flights at Haneda and Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture on Friday.