To combat this summer's heat waves both day and night, companies are encouraging people to utilize products and services aimed at helping them avoid heatstroke while sleeping.

In April, clothing-maker Gunze released pajamas in its perspiration-wicking product series Asedoron. The cool pajamas are made from a mixture of rayon and polyester, which are hygroscopic and dry quickly.

"The important thing to stay comfortable is to choose materials with high sweat absorption," a company official said.