Japanese fishing communities are working to make profits from the "sea industry," or businesses leveraging local resources such as the rich natural environment centered on the sea and coastal leisure activities.

Fishing communities play a vital role in Japanese food culture, which features a wide variety of fish dishes. Such communities are harnessing their unique appeal to establish sustainable businesses, offering visitors the chance not only to purchase and taste fresh seafood but also to experience and learn about the industry firsthand.

The central government supports such initiatives, hoping that their success will boost incomes and create new job opportunities.