As a family-run business with around 50 employees, Yamakawa Shuppansha is like many small and medium-sized enterprises in Japan — a tight-knit team of experts dedicated to executing the craft of their specialty.

What distinguishes the publishing company is history; not only do they have a long history that dates back to the end of World War II, they quite literally publish the nation’s most iconic history textbooks.

Anyone who has gone through the Japanese high school system will immediately recognize the orange and blue textbooks — which cover Japanese and world history, respectively — that Yamakawa Shuppansha has continued to deliver to students across the nation for the past seven decades.