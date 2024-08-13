Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held phone talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov Monday, for around 10 minutes each.

Kishida was scheduled to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia from Friday through Monday. During the trip, the first summit between Japan and five Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, was set to take place in Kazakhstan.

Kishida explained to the two leaders that he canceled his trip to Central Asia after the Japan Meteorological Agency issued emergency information on the increased risk of a huge Nankai Trough earthquake.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the two showed their understanding over the cancellation.

The prime minister conveyed Japan's continued commitment to strengthening relations with Central Asia and his desire to rearrange his trip to the region.