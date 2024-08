The roar of artillery fire was deafening as Tetyana conferred with neighbors in her small village in Ukraine, which hugs the Russian border, over whether they should hold tight or flee.

The days were relatively calm in Myropillya, she said, but the nightly bombardments had become so unbearable that even sheltering in basements no longer felt safe.

"You know what they say: It's only when we start to feel the burning ourselves that we leave," the 59-year-old said.