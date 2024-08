Mayors have battery-backed sirens ready, first-responders have satellite phones, and old-fashioned transistor radios could be an information lifeline if people need to move into shelters.

Faced with the heightened risk of attacks from Iran or its proxies in the region, Israel is diversifying and fortifying its power supplies.

Maintaining continuous power is particularly important for the economy, which is so reliant on technology that the country has earned the nickname "Start-Up Nation.”