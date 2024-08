At 19, Israeli teen Yoni has had to put aside his plans to join the military and instead enter rehab for drug abuse that has worsened since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.

Health professionals said Yoni's case is not an exception in wartime Israel, noting a surge in drug and alcohol abuse as well as other addictive behaviors.

Yoni, who asked to use a pseudonym to protect his privacy, said he had started taking drugs recreationally before, but "after the war it seemed to really get worse."