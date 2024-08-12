Bangladesh's new interim government is working to resolve attacks on Hindus and other religious minorities reported after the dramatic ouster of autocratic premier Sheikh Hasina, it said on Sunday.

Hindus are the largest minority faith in mostly Muslim Bangladesh and are considered a steadfast support base for Hasina's party, the Awami League.

After Hasina's abrupt resignation and flight abroad on Monday brought an end to her 15 years of autocratic rule, there were numerous reports of attacks against Hindu households, temples and businesses.