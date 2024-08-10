A deadly Israeli strike on a school turned shelter in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday exposed an agonizing dilemma for civilians in Gaza seeking safety after 10 months of war.

They could stay at the schools turned shelters, hoping for a modicum of security in the desperate conditions of Gaza. Or they can flee, knowing that the shelters themselves can become targets.

The school year has been abandoned in Gaza, and tens of thousands of civilians have flocked to the compounds since the earliest days of the war, trying to build temporary lives in classrooms and corridors, or pitching makeshift tents in schoolyards.