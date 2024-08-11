Visits to relatives during the Bon summer holiday period are in full swing, amid concerns over an increased risk of a megaquake in the Nankai Trough off the country's southern Pacific coast.

Train stations have been crowded with passengers visiting their parents' homes and other destinations.

Although the Meteorological Agency issued an emergency advisory on the increased risk of a possible Nankai Trough quake after a 7.1 magnitude quake struck southwestern Japan on Thursday, Ayuna Taga, a 24-year-old corporate employee, said, "I didn't consider postponing my homecoming visit."