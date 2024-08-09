Leaders of the United States, Egypt and Qatar on Thursday called on Israel and Hamas to meet for negotiations on Aug. 15 to finalize a Gaza cease-fire and hostage-release deal.

The three countries, which have been trying to mediate a deal, said in a joint statement the talks could take place in either Doha or Cairo.

"A framework agreement is now on the table with only the details of implementation left to conclude," they said. "There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay. It is time to release the hostages, begin the cease-fire, and implement this agreement."