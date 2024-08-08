For Liverpool's biggest mosque, it's been a week of firsts.

Most entrances have been blocked, men in high-vis jackets have been taking turns to patrol, and a handful of worshippers have been sleeping inside at night — all necessary precautions, say officials at the Al-Rahma Mosque, during the U.K.'s worst riots in years.

The increased vigilance comes as some Muslims and ethnic minorities in Liverpool say they feel unsafe amid widespread violent, racist protests targeting mosques, immigration centers and hotels that haven't spared the famously left-leaning city in the north of England.