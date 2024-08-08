The annual Nagasaki peace ceremony — usually an opportunity to reflect on hibakusha and the atomic bombing nearly 80 years ago — has been overshadowed by diplomatic wrangling this year, with some ambassadors of Group of Seven countries set to skip Friday’s ceremony after the city’s decision not to invite the Israeli envoy to Japan.

The Nagasaki Municipal Government, which is hosting the event, said it did not extend an invitation to the Israeli ambassador due to security concerns. But the top envoys are worried that in doing so, the city is sending the wrong message — that Israel is equivalent to Russia.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki said he will stick to his decision, and expressed hope that the ambassadors would attend the ceremony next year.