As Japan’s summers get ever hotter amid climate change, cities across the nation are reaching for everything from automated misting systems to anime to help cool residents and educate them about the risks that heat poses.

Japan just recorded its hottest-ever July, and this year may top the record for the warmest-ever summer that was set only last year. Some places in Japan have long known extreme heat and are relatively well prepared, but even there temperatures have edged into uncharted territory. Elsewhere, communities are only just beginning to grapple with the issue.

From the far south to the far north, with one place in between, this is how cities are responding to rising heat across different climatic conditions.