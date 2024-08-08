Japan's calorie-based food self-sufficiency rate in fiscal 2023 was at 38%, remaining at the same level for the third straight year, the agriculture ministry said Thursday.

The rate has remained stagnant even though the government aims to raise it to 45% by fiscal 2030.

In fiscal 2023, which ended in March, increased wheat production pushed up the food self-sufficiency rate. On the other hand, sugar beets with lower sugar content had a negative impact.

While demand for rice is declining in the long term, consumption of animal products, requiring as feed much of which is imported, is growing.

Japan's food self-sufficiency rate has declined on the back of the country's changing food culture, and in recent years it has remained almost flat between 37% and 39%.

When measured by production value, Japan's overall food self-sufficiency rate in fiscal 2023 rose 3 percentage points from the previous year, when the rate stood at 61% — a record low. The higher rate reflected a fall in the value of imports of animal products including feed, with grain market conditions calming down.

On the basis of production value, the government aims to raise the country's food self-sufficiency rate to 75% by fiscal 2030.

During its ordinary session, which ended in June, parliament enacted the revised basic act on food, agriculture and rural areas, which underscores the necessity of ensuring food security.

As the government's food self-sufficiency rate goals are set in a program drawn up based on the law, the ministry plans to formulate a new program based on the revised law by the end of fiscal 2024, including by reviewing the food self-sufficiency rate goals.