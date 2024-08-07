With Giorgia Meloni, Italy has probably the most openly anti-abortion prime minister in western Europe, but terminating pregnancies in the majority-Catholic country that hosts the Vatican has never been easy in the first place.

When Linda Feki, a 33-year-old singer and musician from Naples, posted her account of stigma and abuse in undergoing the procedure, she received heartfelt messages of support from many Italian women who identified with her experience.

She also received criticism and insults, reflecting intensifying national divisions over reproductive rights under Meloni's leadership.