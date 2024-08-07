U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris picked a running mate for her campaign who has one of the most aggressive records enacting climate policy at the state level.

Tim Walz, the Minnesota governor tapped on Tuesday to become the Democratic vice presidential nominee, has accelerated his state’s embrace of clean energy and electric vehicles in ways that could become templates for federal action in the next White House.

He used a razor-thin majority in the Minnesota legislature to enact a law requiring the state to produce all of its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040.