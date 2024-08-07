Vice President Kamala Harris’ choice for her running mate came down to two governors — one who offered to deliver the most populous 2024 battleground but threatened to alienate important party factions, and a little-known contender with progressive credentials from a reliably blue state.

In the end, Harris bypassed the pick from a more politically valuable state — Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro — for Minnesota’s Tim Walz, opting for a folksy governor whose mocking of Republicans Donald Trump and J.D. Vance as "weird” became a rallying cry for Democrats.

Walz’s selection completes a two-week makeover of the Democratic ticket after President Joe Biden ended his re-election bid, and it focuses the party’s hopes of defeating Trump on turning out the very progressive voters and rank-and-file labor members whose support for the sitting president had eroded.