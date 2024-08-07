Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her newly selected vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, campaigned for the first time together on Tuesday in Philadelphia, kicking off a multiday tour of battleground states aimed at introducing Walz to the national stage.

In his remarks to a raucous crowd of more than 10,000 at Temple University, Walz described his upbringing in a small Nebraska town, his 24 years serving in the Army National Guard and his prior career as a high school social studies teacher and football coach.

"It was my students who encouraged me to run for office," he said. "They saw in me what I was hoping to instill in them: a commitment of common good, a belief that one person can make a difference."