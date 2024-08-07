Tokyo police have arrested a former musical actor for allegedly breaking into a woman's home to smell her underwear, investigative sources said Tuesday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department's Hachioji police station, Tsubasa Tagoku, 37, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing into an apartment in the western Tokyo city of Hachioji, where the woman in her 20s lives with a male roommate, at around 8 p.m. Friday.

Tagoku, who played a role in Shiki Theater Company's "Cats," allegedly entered an empty room from a window and smelled her underwear. The roommate found the intruder when coming home and held him down.

The suspect has admitted that he sneaked into the room to satisfy his sexual desire, investigative sources said.

The police are also investigating whether Tagoku has some involvement in reported trespassing on balconies in the nearby area.

He was arrested while serving a suspended sentence after being convicted in 2022 for stealing another woman's underwear in Fukuoka Prefecture.