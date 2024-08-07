Bangladesh is pinning its hopes on one of the nation’s most acclaimed intellectuals to bring stability to a country scarred by coups and political upheaval.

Muhammad Yunus, whose work alleviating poverty won him a Nobel Peace Prize, was named the head of a new interim government on Tuesday following the sudden ouster of Sheikh Hasina as prime minister this week.

Though he’s mostly stayed away from politics, Yunus is one of Bangladesh’s most famous faces and brings considerable clout with Western elites.