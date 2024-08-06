Coast guard officials in Fukui Prefecture are calling for increased vigilance over wild dolphins in the waters off the prefecture, as more cases of human injury have been reported this summer.

On Saturday, a 10-year-old who had gone for a swim at a beach in the city of Tsuruga was bitten by a dolphin, suffering a serious injury that required over 20 stitches to his middle and ring fingers, according to the Tsuruga Coast Guard Office.

A similar incident happened at another beach in the city on the same day, NHK reported.

The office issued warnings about possible attacks by wild dolphins as early as 2022, but there are still cases of people being injured by dolphins — five in 2023 and another five this year as of Tuesday, a coast guard official said, adding that none of the cases were life-threatening.

“Even though they may look cute, dolphins are still wild animals,” the 2022 warning said. “If you see a dolphin at the beach, do not touch them, do not approach them, get out of the water and enjoy your time safely!”

The coast guard office has set up signs and posters on the beaches in the prefecture to raise awareness of the danger, the office said.