A team of researchers from Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine and the University of Hyogo has developed a program that uses artificial intelligence to detect an elbow condition known as Little League elbow from ultrasonographic images.

The researchers aim to develop diagnostic equipment using the program for practical use in about a year.

The elbow condition, one of the symptoms of a disease called osteochondritis dissecans, occurs when cartilage in the elbow joint is damaged by excessive pitching or similar motions, limiting the elbow's range of movement and causing pain.