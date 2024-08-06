Mishandling of classified information, alleged cozy ties with contractors, a spate of fraudulent allowance claims and a dysfunctional chain of command — a string of scandals involving the Self-Defense Forces has put the spotlight on Japan’s ability to convince its partners that it’s ready to shoulder a larger security role and persuade the public of the legitimacy of a defense spending hike.

The mishandling of what Japan calls “specially-designated secrets” has been especially worrisome, with Defense Minister Minoru Kihara telling a parliamentary inquiry last week that “strict control” of this information “is a crucial foundation to strengthen defense cooperation with our allies.”

“These accidents shouldn’t occur,” he said.