Private companies in Japan are becoming increasingly involved in postpartum care to support mothers and children, hoping to help prevent postpartum depression and child abuse while seeking more contact with customers to promote their products and services.

A postpartum care facility in Ikoma, Nara Prefecture, has a cafe lounge where people "can take children without worrying."

"It was not easy for me to go to a cafe with my children, but I can use (the cafe lounge) with a peace of mind because there are people in similar situations," said Hiroe Kokawa, 33, a corporate employee who has two children.