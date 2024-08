Bangladesh’s figurehead president promised to hold elections "as soon as possible” following the ouster of long-time leader Sheikh Hasina on Monday in the wake of deadly protests.

In a late-night televised address, President Mohammed Shahabuddin ordered the release of jailed protesters, as well as ex-prime minister and opposition leader Khaleda Zia.

He also said authorities would lift a curfew at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, allowing businesses to reopen.