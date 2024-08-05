Hundreds gathered near Beirut's port on Sunday to mark four years since a catastrophic explosion devastated the capital and to demand accountability, with the specter of war weighing over commemorations.

Nobody has been held responsible for the August 4, 2020 blast — one of history's biggest non-nuclear explosions — which killed more than 220 people, injured at least 6,500 and devastated swaths of the capital.

Demonstrators, some holding images of those killed, demanded justice and accountability at the march headed by victims' relatives, who have grouped together in their fight.