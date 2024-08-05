The historic weakening of the yen and prolonged inflation are affecting high schools and junior high schools in Fukushima Prefecture that have been making overseas trips their selling point.

While they are thinking about resuming such trips, which had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they face growing travel expenses, forcing them to consider keeping such excursions domestic or confining them to destinations that neighbor Japan.

Amid the cost constraints, the schools are struggling to offer students opportunities to experience different cultures and gain global perspectives.