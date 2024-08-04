Memorial events began in Cowra, Australia, Sunday to mourn for the deaths of over 230 people who died during a mass escape attempt by Japanese soldiers from an internment camp 80 years ago during World War II.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Ambassador to Australia Kazuhiro Suzuki and others laid wreaths, paying tribute to the war dead from both nations and pledging to continue fostering the peace and friendship that have been pursued since the end of the war.

"At a time when there is so much turmoil and conflict in the world, it is important to remember that out of those very dark days of World War II, has grown a friendship between our two nations," Albanese told reporters. He became the first Australian prime minister to visit Cowra since Bob Hawke in 1986.

In the Aug. 5, 1944, incident known as the Cowra Breakout, about 1,100 Japanese prisoners of war, armed with baseball bats and eating knives, attempted to escape by setting fire to the barracks.

Many were shot by Australian soldiers on guard and those who left the area were brought back, ending the escape attempt in failure. During the breakout, 234 Japanese and four Australian soldiers died, according to the Australian government.

The dead Japanese were buried there and local residents have continued memorial services for them since the end of the war. A cemetery and a Japanese garden were later established.

Cowra is now a place symbolizing historical reconciliation between Japan and Australia. On Sunday, citizens held a memorial parade with lanterns.