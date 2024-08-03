When world leaders gathered in Switzerland in June to discuss the war in Ukraine, the choreography offered a glimpse into the power games playing out behind the scenes in Kyiv as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks to maintain support.

As the presidents and prime ministers gathered for the family photo in the picturebook Alpine setting, a towering Ukrainian official in green fatigues was positioned in the center of the group, barely an arm’s length from his boss.

Anyone who’s dealt with the Ukrainian president is likely to recognize Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff who is constantly at his side. His incongruous position — in front of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, between the Swiss president and the future head of NATO — indicates the growing influence of Zelenskyy’s closest adviser within Ukraine’s wartime hierarchy. An adviser to Yermak said the lineup for the picture was organized by the Swiss hosts and Yermak’s inclusion reflected his role in the meeting.