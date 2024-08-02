In recent weeks, Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi has shown a growing eagerness to run in September’s party leadership election. But less than two months before the vote, he still faces multiple obstacles.

Speaking during a weeklong trip to Southeast Asia on Thursday, Motegi left few doubts about his aspirations for the party leadership, adding that he will make a decision in the next month.

“Whether I feel like I am the suitable one to help the LDP overcome the troubles it’s facing will play a major role in my decision,” Motegi said in reference to the LDP’s recent woes, starting from a high-profile slush funds scandal. “We are now facing very important challenges both at home and abroad, and leaders have a great responsibility."